General Electric Interested in Participating as Potential Supplier of Equipment and Engineer of Belene NPP

The US Company General Electric expressed interest in participating as potential supplier of equipment and engineer of the Belene NPP project, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova told the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency that so far Bulgaria held talks with several potential investors, including the Chinese state-owned nuclear corporation CNNC, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP).

The French company Framatome also showed interest in Belene project. Minister Petkova underlined that the parameters of the future nuclear power plant in Belene were set by the decision of the Bulgarian National Assembly.

The future nuclear facility will be based on market principles without the provision of a corporate guarantee and long-term contracts from purchase of electricity.