General Electric Interested in Participating as Potential Supplier of Equipment and Engineer of Belene NPP

Business » ENERGY | January 16, 2019, Wednesday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: General Electric Interested in Participating as Potential Supplier of Equipment and Engineer of Belene NPP

The US Company General Electric expressed interest in participating as potential supplier of equipment and engineer of the Belene NPP project, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova told the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency that so far Bulgaria held talks with several potential investors, including the Chinese state-owned nuclear corporation CNNC, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP).

The French company Framatome also showed interest in Belene project. Minister Petkova underlined that the parameters of the future nuclear power plant in Belene were set by the decision of the Bulgarian National Assembly.

The future nuclear facility will be based on market principles without the provision of a corporate guarantee and long-term contracts from purchase of electricity.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Assembly, Temenuzhka Petkova, General Electric, Belene NPP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria