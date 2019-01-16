Sales of New Cars in Bulgaria Up

Over 30,000 new cars were sold in Bulgaria in 2018. According to data of the Bulgarian Traffic Police, 24,212 new cars and 9,537 vans were registered in Bulgaria last year, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Sales of new vehicles increased in 17 out of all 27 EU member states. Highest increase was registered in Lithuania (25.4%), Romania (23.1) and Croatia (18.7%).

Volkswagen remains the most-popular brand in Europe with almost 1.70 million sales (3.2% increase in sales), followed by Renault with nearly 1.09 million sales (3.9% drop in sales) and Ford with nearly 975,000 sales (2.3% drop in sales).