Hurricane Wind Damages Buildings and Cut off Power Lines in Sopot

Hurricane wind damaged buildings and cut off power lines in Sopot, Karlovo and the nearby settlements in Central Bulgaria on 15th of January. Students were evacuated from a school in Sopot because of broken windows. Currently, there are no reports about injured people, reports BNT.

The hurricane wind started during the night.

Stoyan Staikov: It was a real horror here in Karlovo, I had the feeling that this wind would take us, the cars like that, that wind I see for the first time in my life.

The strong wind took off some of the hydro-insulation of the building of Sopot high school. With the help of a Civil Protection expert, more than 500 children were evacuated when pieces of glass started falling from the broken windowss in the schoo.

Damages were caused to doors in the hospital in the town of Karlovo and part of the roof was blown off.

The hurricane wind cut off power lines resultting in power outages in the settlements between Anevo and Klissura. Some neighbourhoods in the town of Karlovo remained without electricity for several hours.