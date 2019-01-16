Bulgarian Defence Committee Approved Negotiating Mandate for Acquiring F-16 Aircrafts

January 16, 2019
The Bulgarian Parliament’s defence committee approved on January 15 the government proceeding for a start of negotiations with the United States on acquiring F-16 fighter jets, reports BNT.

The committee vote was held a day before the Parliament will vote on the mandate for the government to hold negotiations with the US on getting the aircarfts.

Volya party did not support the decision because they are opposed to the modernisation projects of the army. The opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) did not agree to give negotiating mandate to the government under an unclear financial framework.

The cabinet said the US could deliver 8 aircrafts for just over $ 1.8 billion, but it is unclear how much more. The BSP has calculated that the amount will reach BGN 2.5 billion. In addition, they disagree with the fact that the aircraft will not be delivered within 24 months of signing the contract.

