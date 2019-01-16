McDonald's Loses Big Mac EU Trademark Battle

Business | January 16, 2019, Wednesday // 10:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: McDonald's Loses Big Mac EU Trademark Battle

Irish fast food chain Supermac's announced Tuesday it had won a European Union battle against global giant McDonald's over the use of the Big Mac and Mc trademarks, reports AFP. 

Supermac's asked the European Union Intellectual Property Office to cancel McDonald's use of the trademarks in certain fields.

The EUIPO said McDonald's had not proven genuine use of the contested trademark as a burger or as a restaurant name.

"As a result, the application for revocation is wholly successful and the contested EUTM (EU trademark) must be revoked in its entirety.

"The EUTM proprietor's rights in respect of European Union trademark No 62 638 are revoked in their entirety as from 11/04/2017," backdated to the date of Supermac's' application, it said.

The US-based worldwide chain has the right to appeal against the decision.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to comment when contacted by AFP.

In a statement received by AFP on Tuesday, Supermac's accused McDonald's of "trademark bullying, registering brand names which are simply stored away in a war chest to use against future competitors".

"McDonald's had previously succeeded in putting a stop to Supermac's plans to expand into the UK and Europe on the basis of the similarity between the name Supermac's and the Big Mac," it said.

"This EUIPO judgement means that the main argument put forward by the US company is now gone."

Supermac's managing director Pat McDonagh said: "We wholeheartedly welcome this judgement as a vindication of small businesses everywhere that stand up to powerful global entities."

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria