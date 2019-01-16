Code Yellow Warning for Strong Winds in Place for 18 Bulgarian Regions

Code Yellow warning for strong winds has been issued for 18 regions of the country, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Sliven, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Varna, Dobrich and Silistra. West-northeast wind with gusts up to 20-22 m/s is expected in these areas.