Mostly Sunshine Today in Bulgaria, Temperatures will Rise to between 3° and 8°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 16, 2019, Wednesday // 09:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mostly Sunshine Today in Bulgaria, Temperatures will Rise to between 3° and 8°C

Today it will be mostly sunny, sometimes with increasing cloud, more considerable over the northern and eastern regions, but no precipitation. Moderate to strong wind will blow from west-northwest. Day temperatures will rise, reaching highs between 3°C and 8°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria