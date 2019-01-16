Mostly Sunshine Today in Bulgaria, Temperatures will Rise to between 3° and 8°C
Today it will be mostly sunny, sometimes with increasing cloud, more considerable over the northern and eastern regions, but no precipitation. Moderate to strong wind will blow from west-northwest. Day temperatures will rise, reaching highs between 3°C and 8°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency.
