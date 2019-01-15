Sebastian Kurz: The Bulgarian Presidency Opened a New Era in the Importance of the Western Balkans

He participates in a debate on the Austrian EU presidency in the European Parliament, reported NOVA TV.



Speaking to the European Parliament, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz welcomed the return of the Western Balkans to the center of European events. Kurtz participated in the debate on the Austrian EU presidency in the last six months of 2018.



The Chancellor outlined the achievements and priorities of his country's presidency and thanked all European institutions.



Speaking about the third priority of the Austrian Presidency - Neighborhood Policy, Kurtz said: "As an Austrian I am very grateful that the Western Balkans have returned to the center of EU events The Bulgarian Presidency opened a new era of giving greater weight to the Western Balkans" .

"It is very important to have strong states in the Western Balkans, it was very important to resolve the dispute over the name of Macedonia and the dispute between Serbia and Montenegro, which is very important for the European perspective," he added.