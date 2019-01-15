Bulgarian Customs Officers Prevented Smuggling of 1,5 kg of Gold Jewels

Customs officials prevented an attempt for smuggling of more than 1.5kg of gold jewelry during a check of a car at Kapitan Andreevo border crossing, the Customs Agency reported on 15th of January.

The car was entering the border from Turkey on 10th of January. It was selected for check. The two passengers, a husband and a wife, said they had nothing to declare. During the check, the customs officials found 42 pieces of jewelry, including rings, pendants, bracelets, chains, ear-rings and coins, in the handbag and the pocket of the coat of the woman. Expert assessment identified that the jewelry were mad of gold, weighed 1,500 grammes and were to the value of 106, 272 BGN.

The jewelry was seized. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated by an investigative customs official from the territorial unit of the Customs Intelligence and investigation.

