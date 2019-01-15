Bulgaria Officially Returns to the Venice Biennale in 2019

Bulgaria will take part in the 58th edition of the International Art Exhibition – Venice Biennale, which will take place between May 11 and November 24, 2019. Last week, the government approved the country’s participation, the Ministry of Culture website said, reports TransmediumNews.

In the middle of November, Minister of Culture Boil Banov confirmed the National Participation Statute in the prestigious cultural event, which regulates the necessary procedures in preparation of Bulgaria’s participation in the major international exhibition.

This document aims to make our country’s participation there a permanent practice for which there is a regulated order of choice for the organizers and participants, as well as a mechanism for defining a financial framework. It also confirms that there must be a competition for a curatorial project, which will soon be announced on the website of the Ministry of Culture through an open invitation.

