143 Schools and Kindergartens in Bulgaria have been Closed due to Flu and Bad Weather

In 143 schools and kindergartens in the country, the educational process was stopped, the press center of the Ministry of Education and Science announced.

Because of the high number of cases of influenza in 137 schools in Burgas, today there will be no classes. At three schools in the district of Plovdiv there will be no classes because of bad weather conditions. These are Todor Vlaikov High School of Economics and Hristo G. Danov School in Klisura.



In Vocational High School "General Zaimov" in Sopot today there are no classes due to strong wind and low temperatures in the building. Poor weather conditions are the reason why in two schools in Kyustendil region there is also no schooling process - "Hristo Botev" school and "Knyaginya" kindergarten in Nevestino Municipality.

A broken power line left the high school "Otets Paisiy" in Smolyan without a current, which is why it has been declared a no school day.This morning, the problem of power supply has been understood and a decision has been taken to dissolve the students, commented to Darik the secretary of Smolyan Momchil Nikolov.

The accident also affected the heat supply to the "Sun" kindergarten.

The accident has already been eliminated.

Reduced hours at the Second Primary School "Prof. Dr. Assen Zlatarov "- Smolyan. The reason is again the lack of current this morning, because of which the heating in the school was included later. That is why the management decided to reduce the duration of the sessions.



"Parents were informed in time to be able to react and take their children home early in the afternoon," Deputy Director Yordanka Kodakkoleva informs, "There is currently electricity in the school, the steam is also working.

There are also no lessons in kindergarten "Detelina" in the village of Cherno pole, Ruzhintsi municipality, Vidin district.



From January 16 to 18, schools in the districts of Stara Zagora and Shumen and in Silistra municipality will be in a flu-free vacation, the school has said.



The region of Yambol, Pernik and Pazardjik are declared a flu epidemic.