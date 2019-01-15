U.N. Says Reached 9.5 Million with Food in Yemen Last Month

World | January 15, 2019, Tuesday // 13:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: U.N. Says Reached 9.5 Million with Food in Yemen Last Month

The U.N.’s World Food Programme said on Tuesday that it delivered food and food vouchers to more than 9.5 million hungry people in Yemen in December, just shy of its 10 million monthly target due to insecurity in the country threatened by famine, reports Reuters

“We were hoping to arrive at 10 million. We delivered a bit less because the actual situation slowed distribution in some areas, the security was not as good,” WFP spokesman Herve Verhoosel told a Geneva news briefing.

In January, the WFP managed to deliver food to two hard-hit areas of Hodeidah - Tuhayta and Darahimi - for the first time since July, thanks to a de-escalation in fighting, he added.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria