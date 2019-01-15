NSI: Annual Inflation in Bulgaria in December at 2.7%

In December 2018, there was zero inflation measured by CPI in comparison to the previous month, while the annual inflation, compared to December 2017, stood at 2.7%, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. The annual average inflation in full 2018 compared to last year was 2.8%.

Compared to November 2018, the prices rose in alcohol and tobacco (0.5%), housing, water, power, gas and other fuel (0.1%), communications (0.3%), entertainment and culture (4.3%), and restaurants and hotels (0.3%). A decrease was registered in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.1%), clothing and footwear (1.1%), transport (2.7%), education (0.1%), and miscellaneous goods and services (0.3%).