NSI: Annual Inflation in Bulgaria in December at 2.7%
In December 2018, there was zero inflation measured by CPI in comparison to the previous month, while the annual inflation, compared to December 2017, stood at 2.7%, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. The annual average inflation in full 2018 compared to last year was 2.8%.
Compared to November 2018, the prices rose in alcohol and tobacco (0.5%), housing, water, power, gas and other fuel (0.1%), communications (0.3%), entertainment and culture (4.3%), and restaurants and hotels (0.3%). A decrease was registered in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.1%), clothing and footwear (1.1%), transport (2.7%), education (0.1%), and miscellaneous goods and services (0.3%).
- » The Bulgarian NRA Starts Inspections of the Crypto Traders
- » French Tobacco Shops Start Selling Bitcoin Despite Regulatory Uncertainty
- » Bulgaria's GDP Growth to Speed up in 2019 on Fiscal Stimulus
- » The Аverage Insured Income For the Country in November is 917 BGN
- » The World Bank Predicts a Downturn in the Global Economy
- » Bulgaria is Hoping to Spend no More Than 2 Years in the Eurozone “Waiting Room”