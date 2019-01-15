11 New Bentley and 7 Ferrari Cars Bought in 2018 in Bulgaria

11 brand new Bentley cars are registered in Bulgaria in 2018, according to the Traffic Police at the Ministry of Interior. Another 24 used ones are registered and the total number of cars from the prestigious brand that are moving in our country reaches 194 goals.

7 new Ferrari arrived in Bulgaria for the same period and 18 others were registered. Total number of the Italian brand cars are 84. From Lamborghini there are 1 new and 3 used cars, or a total of 57. Maserati has sold 19 new cars, and separately registered another 30. Their total number is 218.

Only one model from Rolls-Royce was registered during the year, and 10 used. A total of 53 are moving in Bulgaria. Far more are the Porsche cars, which already offer a wide range - 114. 538 are used and the total number of the brand is 3 540. We can not miss Tesla - 4 brand new cars are registered as well as 6 used. The total number reaches 70.