Libyan Tanker Returned in Bulgarian Waters
Libyan tanker Badr, which was renamed Bdin and his property changed, has returned to a Bulgarian waters, according to marinetraffic.com.
The property of the tanker, that is Libyan state-owned company is about $ 40 million, was changed on December 21, and it went into the hands of Bulgarian company Bulgargeoin, which claims old receivables to the Libyan state for over $ 9 million.
After the change of flag and crew, the vessel left the Bulgarian territorial waters. According to the Libyan state, it is still its property, and the pre-trial proceedings have been initiated by the Burgas Regional Prosecutor's Office against the private bailiff who made the public sale.
- » Fines for Drivers without Vignettes in Bulgaria Start Tomorrow, 16.01
- » Bulgaria’s Ombudsman Maya Manolova Refers Water "Single Price" to Constitutional Court
- » State-owned Company will Build 134 km from the Hemus Motorway
- » Parts of Sofia Without Water on Friday due to Repairs
- » Technical Problem Blocking the Issuance of Identity Documents in Bulgaria
- » Imitation Dairy Products will Now be Sold Only in Individual Packages in Bulgaria