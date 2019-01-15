Libyan Tanker Returned in Bulgarian Waters

Libyan tanker Badr, which was renamed Bdin and his property changed, has returned to a Bulgarian waters, according to marinetraffic.com.

The property of the tanker, that is Libyan state-owned company is about $ 40 million, was changed on December 21, and it went into the hands of Bulgarian company Bulgargeoin, which claims old receivables to the Libyan state for over $ 9 million.

After the change of flag and crew, the vessel left the Bulgarian territorial waters. According to the Libyan state, it is still its property, and the pre-trial proceedings have been initiated by the Burgas Regional Prosecutor's Office against the private bailiff who made the public sale.

