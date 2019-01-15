Thousands Turn out across Poland to Remember Slain Mayor

Thousands of people joined marches across Poland to pay tribute to the centrist mayor of Gdansk who died Monday, a day after being stabbed in the heart at a charity event, reports AFP. Pawel Adamowicz died in hospital after a day-long fight by doctors to save him.

"Despite all our efforts, we failed to save him," Doctor Tomasz Stefaniak, director of Gdansk University hospital, told Polish media.

There were marches in a dozen cities around Poland, the PAP news agency reported.

Thousands marched in Gdansk, the Baltic city Adamowicz ran for two decades, many carrying candles or the city's flag.

European Council President Donald Tusk flew in to his hometown to attend the march in memory of his friend and former political ally.