January 15, 2019, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Fines for Drivers without Vignettes in Bulgaria Start Tomorrow, 16.01

Today is the last day when drivers will not be fined if they move without vignettes on the national road network.

The period within which all irregularities associated with the sale of electronic vignettes should be removed has ended.

Due to the number of issues that arose at the start of the sale, the API boss eng. Svetoslav Glosov, the director of the National Tolon Management Anton Antonov and two other clerks were fired.

