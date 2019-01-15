Fines for Drivers without Vignettes in Bulgaria Start Tomorrow, 16.01
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today is the last day when drivers will not be fined if they move without vignettes on the national road network.
The period within which all irregularities associated with the sale of electronic vignettes should be removed has ended.
Due to the number of issues that arose at the start of the sale, the API boss eng. Svetoslav Glosov, the director of the National Tolon Management Anton Antonov and two other clerks were fired.
- » Libyan Tanker Returned in Bulgarian Waters
- » Bulgaria’s Ombudsman Maya Manolova Refers Water "Single Price" to Constitutional Court
- » State-owned Company will Build 134 km from the Hemus Motorway
- » Parts of Sofia Without Water on Friday due to Repairs
- » Technical Problem Blocking the Issuance of Identity Documents in Bulgaria
- » Imitation Dairy Products will Now be Sold Only in Individual Packages in Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)