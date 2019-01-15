Bulgaria’s Transport Minister Met with EP President over the Mobility Package

Bulgaria’s Transport Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov on 14th of January was in Strasbourg to meet with the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani to discuss the Mobility 1 package, reports BNT. 

It will become clear between January 21st and 31st whether the Mobility 1 Package will be adopted.

After the meeting he outlined three scenarios. According to the first, only part of the texts in the package will be adopted. According to the second, the whole package can be adopted.

Minister Zhelyazkov said the third scenario would be the most favourable for Bulgaria, according to which the adoption of the package could be postponed for the next European Parliament because of the controversial texts in it. This is the option on which the Bulgarian government insists.

