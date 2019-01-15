Flu Epidemic Declared in Several Regions in Bulgaria

A flu epidemic has been declared in the regions of Stara Zagora, Silistra, Burgas and Shumen. In Burgas, school classes are suspended from today until January 18, reports Focus News Agency.

The health authorities in Stara Zagora and Shumen have recommended suspending classes between January 16 and 18. In view of the dynamic epidemic situation in Silistra and the continuous rise in acute respiratory diseases and influenza incidence, the regional health authority took pre-epidemic measures to control morbidity.

The Ministry of Health has said that regular consultations of pregnant women and children, visits in hospitals and planned vaccinations are suspended in Stara Zagora, Silistra and Burgas regions.