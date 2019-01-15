Flu Epidemic Declared in Several Regions in Bulgaria
A flu epidemic has been declared in the regions of Stara Zagora, Silistra, Burgas and Shumen. In Burgas, school classes are suspended from today until January 18, reports Focus News Agency.
The health authorities in Stara Zagora and Shumen have recommended suspending classes between January 16 and 18. In view of the dynamic epidemic situation in Silistra and the continuous rise in acute respiratory diseases and influenza incidence, the regional health authority took pre-epidemic measures to control morbidity.
The Ministry of Health has said that regular consultations of pregnant women and children, visits in hospitals and planned vaccinations are suspended in Stara Zagora, Silistra and Burgas regions.
- » Regional Health Inspectorate Have Reported a Flu Epidemic in the Stara Zagora Region
- » Bulgaria Adopts National Program for Improving Flu Vaccination Coverage
- » Dr. Angel Kunchev: We Expect a Peak of the Flu in the Middle of January
- » Annex to Framework Agreement in Healthcare Signed
- » Patient Receives a 3D Printed Rib for the First Time in Bulgaria
- » The New Emergency Ambulances Arrived in Sofia