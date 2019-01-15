4 Flights From Sofia Airport to Frankfurt and Hamburg Are Canceled Due to the Strikes

German airport association ADV warned that the strike action would "paralyze" the German flight network on Tuesday, reported DW. 

Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport canceled 570 of 1,200 flights at Frankfurt ahead of Tuesday's warning strike organized by the DBB and Verdi trade unions, who began their walkout at 2 a.m. local time (0100 UTC).

The airport issued a warning on Twitter: "Due to a strike by security personnel there will be significant disruption at Frankfurt Airport on 15th Jan. Security checks outside the transit area will not be staffed until 8pm and passengers will not be able to reach flights during the strike period."

220,000 passengers are expected to be affected. 

The action is in support of a pay claim seeking to increase the hourly rate for staff to €20 ($23): "Because employers have shown no willingness to make a better offer, the extension of warning strikes has become necessary," Verdi board member Ute Kittel said.

Employers have made a lower offer, and for workers in eastern Germany a slower pace of increase than that proposed for their counterparts in the west of the country.

Today from Sofia Airport to Frankfurt and Hamburg 4 flights are canceled due to the strikes.

