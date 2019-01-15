Cloud in East Bulgaria Before Noon, Snow in the Mountains
Strong wind from northwest will bring cold air to Eastern Bulgaria today. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.
It will be cloudy in the morning, chiefly over Eastern Bulgaria, with light snowfall in some places in the northeast and mountainous areas. Variable cloudiness in the afternoon, more considerable over the mountainous areas, combined with very light snowfall. Day temperatures will fall to between minus 2°C and 3°C at about 2.00 pm.
A code yellow warning for strong wind is in place for the entire country, with gusts up to 20-24 m/s.
