American Leader is the New Owner of One of the Big Employers in Plovdiv

Business | January 14, 2019, Monday // 15:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: American Leader is the New Owner of One of the Big Employers in Plovdiv

Global engineer leader Robertshaw will now be the new owner of CastFutura goods manufacturer, which has bases in Gorna Malina as well as in Plovdiv, reports Money.bg

At the end of December, the US company has completed the acquisition of the Italian CastFutura, which until now has been the owner of the Bulgarian company Cast Futa BG.

"CastFotura is of strategic importance to Robertshaw, expanding our presence in Europe, the Middle East and Brazil," says US chief executive Mark Balcunas, quoted by PR News Wire.

"In addition to the company and its leading role in the market, we will create a more complete portfolio of gas supply products as well as cooking and heating equipment," he said.

The deal for the Italian company includes roughly 750 workers at CastFotura. The company has an engineering center in Italy and more operations in Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary and Brazil. Most of them work in Bulgaria - about 500 people. The company is one of the biggest employers in Plovdiv. Robertshaw's buyer's activity is related to the production of parts for energy regulation for washing machines, refrigerators, cookers, and more. 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria