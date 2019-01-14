„Entrepreneurs Night Out” Will be Held in Sofia

Entrepreneurs Night Out” is a networking event in Sofia, Bulgaria, which aims to bring together, in one place, a community of exceptional people dedicated to business and entrepreneurship.

Every month

On a Monday night in the second half of every month, people from a diverse range of business activities gather at select venues in the centre of Sofia to exchange contacts, experiences and ideas.

Open to all

There are no restrictions regarding gender, age, social status, career, or occupation. All that’s required is an interest in business or your personal career development.

Free of charge

Our events are FREE of charge and don’t require any registration.
Of paramount importance to us is communication and developing close ties between people within a congenial atmosphere.

Relaxed atmosphere

We create an informal environment which is conducive to enjoyable and friendly conversation.

There’s no dress code!

When: 28.01.2019 (Mon), 19:00.
Where: 108 Georgi Rakovski Str., Carrusel Club.



Моre about the event, you can find here or here. 

