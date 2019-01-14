Parts of Sofia Without Water on Friday due to Repairs

Bulgaria: Parts of Sofia Without Water on Friday due to Repairs

On Tuesday, the water supply will be temporarily suspended in some parts of the capital, Sofiyska Voda reported.

There will be parts of "Studentski grad" quarter, "Vasil Levski" quarter, "Zona B-5" and the buildings on "Bozhin Laskov" Blvd.

Those affected by the interruption can obtain more information on 0800 12121 or via the Virtual Information Center of the company.

