Bosch will Develop Automotive Software at a New Center in Sofia

The subsidiary of the German Bosch Group, Robert Bosch, will make automotive software in a new office in Sofia. Since the beginning of the year, the company has opened a software engineering center at Sofia Tech Park, reports Money.bg

"The Bosch Group has begun expansion of its global network with a new software engineering center in Sofia. The leading global technology and service provider will develop "automotive systems with and for international partners in Bosch" at Sofia Tech Park. science and technology park.

The company commented to Money.bg that the hiring of employees for it has already begun, with about 100 people already working there. Until now, Robert Bosch has been active in four areas - automobile equipment, power tools, thermo-technology and building technology. Developing automotive software is a completely new business for the company.

The Bosch Group is a major supplier to major automotive manufacturers in Germany and is currently developing navigation and diagnostic software. Bosch has been on the Bulgarian market for 25 years, operating in Bulgaria through three companies - Robert Bosch, BSH Household Appliances Bulgaria and Bosch Software Innovations. The headquarters of the group are located in the capital, as well as the Robert Bosch office, again in Sofia is the company "BSH Household Appliances Bulgaria". The turnover of the company for 2017 amounts to 87 million euros.