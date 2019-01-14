The Most Expected Movies of 2019

The most anticipated 2019 movies aren’t exactly the most original bunch. Most of them are sequels and adaptations, but we’re still excited!

Glass

Release Date: January 18

Unbreakable was a viewer and critic success, and the first of a trilogy we didn’t know existed. When Split was released in 2017, we initially thought it was a standalone film, until the Mr. Glass reference and Bruce Willis appearance. Two years later, and 20 years after the release of Unbreakable, we’ll have the conclusion to the trilogy. Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy are all back for the final installment, and we’ll see if Shyamalan can end this trilogy just as strong as it began.

Alita: Battle Angel

Release Date: February 14

The first of the highly anticipated female-led films of 2019 is brought to you by James Cameron with Alita: Battle Angel. The film is based on the cyberpunk manga about Alita, a cyborg who awakens in a garbage dump with no memories of her past. She’s found by a cybernetics doctor who fixes her up, and thus begins her path to remembering her past. Having first been announced in 2003, Alita had been stuck in development due to Cameron working on Avatar. But it’s finally here, so let’s hope it was worth the wait!

Chaos Walking

Release Date: March 1

If you thought YA dystopian film adaptations were dead, you would be wrong. The Divergent series might be dead, but Chaos Walking (based on the book of the same name by Patrick Ness) is hoping to fill that void with the star power of Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland behind it. Though the release date for Chaos Walking is currently set for March, it’s possible this date will get pushed back due to significant late reshootshappening in January. We still don’t even have a trailer, so maybe it’s best to not hold your breath.

Captain Marvel

Release Date: March 8

While Marvel’s first film with a female lead feels more than a bit too late, it’s nonetheless exciting to see it finally happen. Though Captain Marvel may not have the same notoriety as Wonder Woman with general audiences, the success of Wonder Woman presents a promising prospect. Although the marketing for Captain Marvel has thus far not created the hype many other Marvel films have had, there’s still time for that to ramp up and get audiences excited.

Dumbo

Release Date: March 29

The next Disney classic to get the live action treatment is Dumbo, brought to you by Tim Burton. If Burton’s Edward Scissorhands or Big Fish are anything to go by, this film is going to look beautiful and break hearts. From what we can glean from the trailer, it’s on track to be just that. Of course it’s also full of A-listers like Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, and Danny DeVito. I dare you not to cry when Dumbo and momma Dumbo get separated.

Shazam

Release Date: April 5

DC is finally getting out of the dark and serious content and bringing a family-friendly, light-hearted superhero film to the screen. Shazam tells the story of a teen who can turn into an adult with superhuman strength by shouting, you guessed it, SHAZAM! The film is currently going through reshoots with an increased budget, so fingers crossed that’s a good sign!

Pet Sematary

Release Date: April 5

Stephen King has had a great couple of years, having numerous screen adaptations of his work like The Dark Tower, Gerald’s Game, 1922, Castle Rock, and of course, It. The King train continues chugging along in 2019, starting with a remake of Pet Sematary. Although the tagline for the film is ‘What’s Dead Should Stay Dead,’ we’re excited this adaptation is getting a revival.

Hellboy

Release Date: April 12

Perhaps we didn’t need another Hellboy so soon after the successful 2004 version by Guillermo del Toro starring Ron Perlman. But with Stranger Things‘ David Harbour taking the lead as Hellboy, maybe that’s a good justification for it. Not to mention it’s much less a remake and more a reimagine. Neill Marshall’s 2019 Hellboy will be a far less family-friendly affair, instead being more of a horror film. Oh yeah, it’s also going to be rated R.

Avengers: Endgame

Release Date: May 3

Who lives? Who dies? Who stays dead? Who lives that you’d hoped would die? Will Peter and Shuri meet? These are the important questions leading up to the release of this end of an era Marvel film. If the trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to have a mix of drama and humor (thanks, Scott), which is exactly what we expected. To be honest, with all the theories floating around online, there’s probably nothing that will be unexpected. And while many felt the ending of Infinity Warwas cheap, we’ll all flock to the theatre anyway to see the sequel. You gotta find out if Marvel has the guts to actually kill Tony Stark, right?

Detective Pikachu

Release Date: May 10

Based on a Nintendo 3DS game of the same name, on paper, Detective Pikachu sounds kind of silly. A boy tries to find his missing father with the help of Pikachu, who’s apparently a detective. Add to that, Pikachu is actually Ryan Reynolds. Understandably we had our doubts. But the trailer came out and suddenly we get it, fluffy Pikachu and Jigglypuff and all. Except for Mr. Mime. Mr. Mime should have stayed hidden in whatever dark hole or crevice he came from.

Rocketman

Release Date: May 17

Hot off the heels of fellow British music superstar Queen’s biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman tells the story of Elton John’s beginnings of music stardom, to his partnership with Bernie Taupin. Starring as Elton is Taron Egerton. The two were already connected prior to Rocketman, having both had roles in Kingsman 2.

After Rocketman we will wait impatiently for the David Bowie biopic.

Aladdin

Release Date: May 24

Another animated Disney classic getting a live action remake is Aladdin. This adaptation hasn’t been without controversy though. On a less serious note, we know that 2019’s Aladdin will not have Jasmine’s pet tiger Rajah, and on a more serious note, there have been reports of production ‘browning up‘ the white extras to appear Middle Eastern. On a positive note, in addition to this film having all of your old favorite songs, there will also be some new songs! Here’s hoping the new ones will be as iconic as the old ones.

Dark Phoenix

Release Date: June 7

Whether you’re of the opinion a Dark Phoenix film is too early or too late, it’s coming. Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey is taking center stage in 2019’s Dark Phoenix, after only appearing briefly in the previous X-Men film, Apocalypse. The last time we saw Dark Phoenix, however, was in X-Men: The Last Stand. It’s okay if you forgot. Most people tried to forget that movie. Hopefully this X-Men film will give evil Jean Grey the justice she deserves.

Men In Black: International

Release Date: June 14

If you liked Thor and Valkyrie’s chemistry in Thor: Ragnarok, then you’re in luck! Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are set to star in the Men in Black reboot, along with Emma Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, and Liam Neeson. This Men in Black will take place in the same universe as the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones films, so there’s sure to be some throwback references. True to the title, Men In Black: International takes place in multiple locations, including Paris, the Sahara desert, and New York. Aside from the worm guys (first alien throwback!), the trailer showed us only one other (new) alien voiced by Kumail Nanjiani. They’re keeping the aliens secret for now, but maybe it’s for the best to have some surprises when the movie comes out.

Toy Story 4

Release Date: June 21

Do you really need to know what Toy Story 4 will be about to convince yourself it’s worth seeing? Be honest, you’re going to see it regardless of what you hear about it. If you do want to know a little something to assuage whatever unnecessary unease you’re feeling, we can tell you that there’s a new toy in town. His name is Forky, he’s a spork, and he’s voiced by Tony Hale. If you’re still not interested in seeing Toy Story 4, you probably hate happiness.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Release Date: July 5

We already know what the best thing about Spider-Man: Far From Homeis: its existence and release after Avengers: Endgame means Peter Parker survived. Unless Far From Home is actually some alternate universe/timeline, in which case never mind. Oh and also Jake Gyllenhaal is confirmed as Mysterio. That’s definitely a close second best thing.

The Lion King

Release Date: July 19

Oh the nostalgia!

In this remake of the 90s Disney classic, the animation is getting a 21st century update, and the updated voice actors couldn’t be more perfect. You’ve got Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Beyonce, and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa. The first trailer is a shot by shot replication of the 90s version, which begs the question, why even remake this film if it’s just going to be exactly the same? Because nostalgia, that’s why!

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Release Date: July 26

Quentin Tarantino’s next film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is so stacked with recognizable names, listing them all would take up this entire paragraph. The film itself is also about some recognizable names, namely Charles Manson. It tells the story of the Manson family murders. Of note, this is Tarantino’s first film not distributed by The Weinstein Company, as a result of the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is subsequently being distributed by Sony.

The New Mutants

Release Date: August 2

The second X-Men movie of 2019 (for now) is The New Mutants. The film has been pushed back more than once, most recently due to massive reshoots in order to include a new character in the film. Nonetheless, the constant push-backs are just generating more excitement. Fans of the X-Men universe have been looking forward to this more horror genre take on the franchise, and ideally these reshoots will only enhance that tone.

Artemis Fowl



Another of your favorite childhood books is getting adapted into a film! This time it’s Eoin Colfer’s Artemis Fowl. What we know so far is that this film will only cover the first book, and if the teaser trailer is anything to go by, there is no lack of magic. If this film doesn’t excite you because you’ve never read the books before, you should seriously reconsider.

It: Chapter Two

Release Date: September 6

Two years after the release and major success of It, the highly anticipated sequel will be released in 2019. Even if the first film didn’t strike your fancy, the cast for Chapter Two is sure to be a draw. The adult versions of the Losers Club are Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Jay Ryan. And of course Bill Skarsgard will be back to reprise his role as Pennywise. Let the clown craze commence!

Downton Abbey

Release Date: September 20

After four years, the Crawleys are back for one last jaunt at Downton Abbey. We don’t yet know much about the film, but with the entire cast set to return, and Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame in the lead, it’s bound to be a satisfying conclusion. At the very least, it can’t be worse than the series ending with Lady Mary choosing Henry Talbot.

Joker

Release Date: October 4

In case you didn’t already know, Hollywood is currently obsessed with the Joker. If Heath Ledger’s Joker wasn’t enough in The Dark Knight, we then got Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad, who will additionally be getting his own standalone film, and there’s also Cameron Monaghan’s Jerome on Gotham. 2019 will be giving us yet another Joker standalone film, this one starring Joaquin Phoenix with a very different Joker (thankfully). Phoenix’s Joker film is set to be an origin story, and here’s hoping the rumors are true and it’s inspired by The Killing Joke comic.

Charlie’s Angels

Release Date: November 1

At first you might think this is another ‘too soon’ remake, but with the current trend of female-led films in full-swing, and the women behind this Charlie’s Angels, it seems like the perfect time. The angels in this film are Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. To make it even better, Elizabeth Banks is riding her Pitch Perfect wave and directing and writing this 2019 version. We don’t know anything about the plot yet, so fingers crossed we get a trailer soon.

Kingsman 3

Release Date: November 8

Kingsman: The Secret Service was a huge success, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle fell a little short, but there’s a chance for the Kingsman franchise to be redeemed next year with the third installment. Sadly, Taron Egerton will not be returning for this third film. There’s not a lot we know at this point, and a lot of rumors, but we’re still excited for it regardless.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Release Date: November 15

Sonic is unique here because “won’t want to miss” is used in a very different way from the rest of the films on this list. The first two posters released for Sonic the Hedgehog sparked countless memes and jokes. Whether it’s Sonic’s buff, hairy legs, eye placement, or just the awkward angles, there’s little to nothing left to be mocked. Here’s hoping Sonic the Hedgehog will elicit as strong a reaction one way or another.

Frozen 2

Release Date: November 22

*Insert obligatory “Let It Go” joke here*

But of course Disney wouldn’t just ‘let go’ of a hugely profitable franchise, so here we are, one year away from a sequel. There isn’t much to know about this film at the moment, with Disney keeping tight-lipped about pretty much everything. It’ll be interesting to see if Frozen 2 will have any songs as iconic as “Let it Go.” On the one hand, new good music is always exciting. On the other hand, is anyone really ready to hear another song get played and sung to death?

Star Wars: Episode 9

Release Date: December 20

Some of you may have liked Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi and the Kylo Ren story, but a lot of you didn’t, and the latter of you are in luck because J.J. Abrams is back! The Force Awakens director returns for the highly anticipated conclusion of this Star Wars trilogy. Unsurprisingly there’s a lot of unknown information, and even more rumours, so we’ll just have to hold our breath until Disney decides to give us a tease.







Source: newsweek.com