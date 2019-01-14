Regional Health Inspectorate Have Reported a Flu Epidemic in the Stara Zagora Region
In connection with the registered high morbidity in the last week (07.01 - 13.01.2019 - 264.84 persons per 10 000), as well as from the results of the tested samples of patients with acute respiratory diseases (ARD), which show presence of circulation of influenza strain A H3N2, Regional Health Inspectorate - Stara Zagora announces a flu epidemic for Stara Zagora region as of January 15th.
All age groups are affected.
Regional Health Inspectorate recommends people: limiting social contacts; people with high fever and other signs of flu to visit their personal doctors and not to go sick at work.
