Bulgaria: Stolen Painting of Mrkvička was Discovered at Flea Market in Sofia

The stolen picture of Ivan Mrkvička, on which a woman in a traditional costume was painted, was found on a Sofia street and returned to its owner. This was reported in an interview for "24 hours" by the head of the section "Crimes of cultural and historical values" in the National Police Directorate General Angel Papalezov.


In his words, this is one of the many thefts of recent cultural and historical values ​​that have been uncovered. The reason for his comment was the robbery in the home of one of Vladimir Dimitrov-Maistora's heirs, who had stolen 15 paintings. Apart from the Master, among the stolen works of art, there were also pictures of Dimitar Kirov-Di Kiro.



