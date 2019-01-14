Technical Problem Blocking the Issuance of Identity Documents in Bulgaria

This morning a technical problem has arisen in the information system for issuing Bulgarian identity documents, the Ministry of Interior announced. Actions are immediately taken to resolve it.


Temporary administrative services related to the issuance of personal documents, including driving licenses, are not carried out temporarily, the Interior Ministry added.


Expect more details. 

