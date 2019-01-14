Imitation Dairy Products will Now be Sold Only in Individual Packages in Bulgaria
Today's imitation dairy products in the country will only be sold at designated store shelves, and only in individual packages. Non-compliant products should be withdrawn from the market.
The compliance with the rules will be inspected by reviewers from the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency. The new regulation came into force in the middle of last year.
The data of the national statistics show that every ton of Bulgarian oil produced has three times higher import quantities of palm oil.
