MRS Saved Five Macedonian Snowboarders in Pirin
The five Macedonian snowboarders who had fallen into a furrow in Pirin were successfully rescued. They were snowboarding and skiing outside designated areas, Mountain Rescue Service (MAS) said.
The action was conducted on the side of Damianishka valley. The signal for the help-seekers was sent to the Mountain Rescue Service in Bansko. By 20 am on Sunday evening, ten rescuers were performing the rescue campaign for the mountain-ridden ones.
All five Macedonian citizens are in good shape, saviors said.
On Friday, the avalanche in Bansko area took the lives of two snowboarders. The avalanche fell on the furrows of Todorka peak in the direction of Banderitsa hut.
