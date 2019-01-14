Three Detained over the Destroyed Dune near Camping "Smokinya" on the South Bulgarian Coast

Three people have been detained for the destroyed dune near camping "Smokinya". This was announced to NOVA by Rumiana Arnaudova, spokesman for the Prosecutor General.

"It's definitely a case about destroyed dunes. This is protected territory for us, and its destruction constitutes a crime of a general nature. Criminal proceedings have been launched ", explained Arnaudova.

According to her words, the people who used excavators were detained on Sunday. "They explained that they were hired by a third person. They have received 1000 leva. The guarantor is arrested as well, "said Arnaudova.

The three are detained for 24 hours. However, the alleged guarantor denies it to the police, Arnaudova said.

