Urgent Meeting Due to Industrial Electricity Prices in Bulgaria

The Ministry of Energy (ME) and the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) are starting two urgent measures to stabilize the prices of the industrial electricity traded on the energy exchange.

By January 25, the three electricity distribution companies CEZ, EVN, Energo Pro will carry out checks. Subject to verification will be the technical condition of the equipment and electricity meters. The goal is to see if companies deliver the real service that consumers pay for. The electrometers of both household and business users will be randomly checked for technical deviations. The ministry and the Energy Commission will also check the licensing activities of the three EDCs.

It is expected that on 14 January the chairman of the KEVR, Ivan Ivanov, will convene the heads of the three EWCs, the heads of the National Electric Company (NEC), the Kozloduy NPP, the Maritsa East TPP 2, the energy exchange. The meeting is also expected to attend Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova, but not the real buyers of the business.

Company executives will be discussing the possibility of delivering different amounts of energy on the stock market in all segments, not just on this "Day ahead," because of the jump in syndicates that prices are being manipulated, and there have been registered shock shifts of 350% within a day this autumn.