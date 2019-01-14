Bulgarian Road Agency: No Restrictions on Main Roads in the Country

There are no restrictions in place for the first-class roads and motorways in the country, Galin Mihalev, Road Infrastructure Agency, told Focus Radio about road traffic this morning. Nearly 300 machines were sent to treat the national roads last night. All passes are open, except Troyan and Prevala. No vehicles are allowed through Troyan, while for Prevala there is a restriction on trucks over 12 tonnes, trailers and semi-trailers. There are no other restrictions in the country. No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.