Bulgarian Road Agency: No Restrictions on Main Roads in the Country
There are no restrictions in place for the first-class roads and motorways in the country, Galin Mihalev, Road Infrastructure Agency, told Focus Radio about road traffic this morning. Nearly 300 machines were sent to treat the national roads last night. All passes are open, except Troyan and Prevala. No vehicles are allowed through Troyan, while for Prevala there is a restriction on trucks over 12 tonnes, trailers and semi-trailers. There are no other restrictions in the country. No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.
- » Technical Problem Blocking the Issuance of Identity Documents in Bulgaria
- » Imitation Dairy Products will Now be Sold Only in Individual Packages in Bulgaria
- » Forecasts of Rising Prices of all Goods and Services in Bulgaria
- » AFP: Bulgaria Probes 'illegal Sale' of Libyan Tanker
- » The Program of "Plovdiv - European Capital of Culture 2019" Starts Today
- » The Traffic in the "Topli Dol" Tunnel of the Hemus Motorway is Limited