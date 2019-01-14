Bulgarian Road Agency: No Restrictions on Main Roads in the Country

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 14, 2019, Monday // 10:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Road Agency: No Restrictions on Main Roads in the Country

There are no restrictions in place for the first-class roads and motorways in the country, Galin Mihalev, Road Infrastructure Agency, told Focus Radio about road traffic this morning. Nearly 300 machines were sent to treat the national roads last night. All passes are open, except Troyan and Prevala. No vehicles are allowed through Troyan, while for Prevala there is a restriction on trucks over 12 tonnes, trailers and semi-trailers. There are no other restrictions in the country. No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria