Game of Thrones Final Season Now has a Premiere Date and New Teaser

Lifestyle | January 14, 2019, Monday // 09:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Game of Thrones Final Season Now has a Premiere Date and New Teaser

Winter is coming, and it's on April 14.

On Sunday, HBO finally announced the premiere date for the final season of Game of Thrones.

Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria