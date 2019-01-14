Grigor Dimitrov Reaches the 2nd Round of the Australian Open

Grigor Dimitrov Reaches the 2nd Round of the Australian Open

Grigor Dimitrov reaches the 2nd round of the Australian Open after beating Janko Tipsarevic in 4 set, reported tennistonic.com

The Serb is a former world no.8 player that is now ranked 104. Grigor was expected to have a smooth sail to the second round, but 1 “weak moment” in the opening set cost him a decisive break. Dimitrov found himself trailing 4-6, and he had to get back his focus immediately before it was too late. Eventually, the Bulgarian found his groove to win the contest 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-4.

Next vs. Cuevas

Grigor will play the world no.90 Pablo Cuevas in the 2nd round. The H2H is 2-1 for the Bulgarian.

Australian Open, Grigor Dimitrov, tennis
