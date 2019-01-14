Grigor Dimitrov reaches the 2nd round of the Australian Open after beating Janko Tipsarevic in 4 set, reported tennistonic.com

The Serb is a former world no.8 player that is now ranked 104. Grigor was expected to have a smooth sail to the second round, but 1 “weak moment” in the opening set cost him a decisive break. Dimitrov found himself trailing 4-6, and he had to get back his focus immediately before it was too late. Eventually, the Bulgarian found his groove to win the contest 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-4.

Next vs. Cuevas

Grigor will play the world no.90 Pablo Cuevas in the 2nd round. The H2H is 2-1 for the Bulgarian.