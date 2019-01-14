Bulgarian Energy Minister: We Have Created a Liberalized Electricity Market

Business » ENERGY | January 14, 2019, Monday // 09:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Energy Minister: We Have Created a Liberalized Electricity Market pixabay.com

''Government has a major priority to provide conditions for Bulgarian industry to be competitive in international markets'', Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova said in the studio of the morning block of BNT.

''We have succeeded in creating a liberalized market for electricity in Bulgaria'', Petkova announced, adding that the electricity market is organized in two segments - regulated and the free market where the big business is.

90% of the trading on the stock exchange is made on the basis of bilateral contracts. A troubled segment is "one day ahead," where nearly 10% of the electricity trade takes place, said Petkova.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: power, Temenuzhka Petkova, electricity
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria