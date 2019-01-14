Bulgarian Energy Minister: We Have Created a Liberalized Electricity Market

''Government has a major priority to provide conditions for Bulgarian industry to be competitive in international markets'', Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova said in the studio of the morning block of BNT.

''We have succeeded in creating a liberalized market for electricity in Bulgaria'', Petkova announced, adding that the electricity market is organized in two segments - regulated and the free market where the big business is.

90% of the trading on the stock exchange is made on the basis of bilateral contracts. A troubled segment is "one day ahead," where nearly 10% of the electricity trade takes place, said Petkova.