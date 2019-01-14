Light Snow in Western Bulgaria, Mixed with Rain in the Northwest, Icy Conditions Possible

Light Snow in Western Bulgaria, Mixed with Rain in the Northwest, Icy Conditions Possible

Today before noon cloud will increase from the west and in some places in Western Bulgaria light snow will fall, in the northwest the snow will briefly mix with rain, with icy conditions.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. The pressure will continue to drop and will remain below the average for the month. There will be light to moderate wind from the south-southwest. Temperatures will rise slightly reaching highs between 2°C and 7°C.

The mountains will be mostly cloudy, but light snow expected only in the western parts. The west-northwest wind will be moderate increasing to strong at times. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 0°C, and at 2,000 m – about minus 7°C.

