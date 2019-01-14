Code Yellow For Snow and Ice in Vidin, Montana and Vratsa
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 14, 2019, Monday // 09:32| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A code yellow warning for snow and icе is in place for Vidin, Montana and Vratsa, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s (NIMH) website. Rain and snow are forecast in the morning, and there will be conditions for frost chiefly in the mountain areas.
A code yellow warning for snow and icе is in place for Vidin, Montana and Vratsa, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s (NIMH) website. Rain and snow are forecast in the morning, and there will be conditions for frost chiefly in the mountain areas.
One can expect a strong swell and strong wind over the sea in the northeastern Black Sea coast. In Dobrich the wind gusts from south-southwest will reach 14-17 m/s.
- » Light Snow in Western Bulgaria, Mixed with Rain in the Northwest, Icy Conditions Possible
- » Today, From the Northwest, the Cloudiness will Increase, Maximum Temperatures Will be Between 0 ° and 5 °
- » Today the Cloudiness will be Variable without Precipitation, the Maximal Temperatures will be between -1 ° and 4 °
- » Snow in the Balkans. State of Emergency Was Declared For Some Parts of Serbia.
- » World's Oceans are Heating up at a Quickening Pace
- » Precipitation in Bulgaria will Stop, Highs between 0° and 5°C
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)