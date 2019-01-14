Code Yellow For Snow and Ice in Vidin, Montana and Vratsa

Bulgaria: Code Yellow For Snow and Ice in Vidin, Montana and Vratsa

A code yellow warning for snow and icе is in place for Vidin, Montana and Vratsa, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s (NIMH) website. Rain and snow are forecast in the morning, and there will be conditions for frost chiefly in the mountain areas.

One can expect a strong swell and strong wind over the sea in the northeastern Black Sea coast. In Dobrich the wind gusts from south-southwest will reach 14-17 m/s.

