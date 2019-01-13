January 13 - Day of Bulgarian Cinema

Bulgaria: January 13 - Day of Bulgarian Cinema pixabay.com

On January 13, the Bulgarian film community celebrates its professional holiday. On this day in 1915, the first Bulgarian feature film "Balgaran is Gallant" was screened, so it is celebrated as a Day of Bulgarian Cinema.


The celebration of the Bulgarian Cinema Day is part of the Calendar of Cultural Events of Sofia Municipality. On the occasion of the holiday, the filmmakers received a welcome from the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova.

"I congratulate the Bulgarian film community. In recent years you have gained international recognition, reaching high world honors, which glorifies Sofia and Bulgaria," said Fandakova. She wishes the filmmakers to be healthy and inspired in the way of creativity to continue enjoying and making us proud.

