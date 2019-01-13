The Sunday Express: Baba Vanga Who Predicted 9/11 and Brexit Makes 2019 Predictions - and EU Should Worry

BABA Vanga, the blind mystic who many claim predicted 9/11, Brexit and the rise of ISIS, had three major predictions for 2019, The Sunday Express reports.



The Bulgarian peasant, who correctly predicted that the 44th president of the US would be African-American, has predicted an European Economic collapse, a tsunami will wipe out parts of Asia and Russia will be hit by a giant meteorite. And Russian president Vladimir Putin has also be warned to watch his back as Baba predicted there will be an assassination attempt on his life in 2019. US President Donald Trump is also predicted to fall ill with a mysterious illness, which will cause him to suffer from nausea, tinnitus, brain trauma and hearing loss.