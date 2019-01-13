The Sunday Express: Baba Vanga Who Predicted 9/11 and Brexit Makes 2019 Predictions - and EU Should Worry

Society | January 13, 2019, Sunday // 13:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Sunday Express: Baba Vanga Who Predicted 9/11 and Brexit Makes 2019 Predictions - and EU Should Worry

BABA Vanga, the blind mystic who many claim predicted 9/11, Brexit and the rise of ISIS, had three major predictions for 2019, The Sunday Express reports.

The Bulgarian peasant, who correctly predicted that the 44th president of the US would be African-American, has predicted an European Economic collapse, a tsunami will wipe out parts of Asia and Russia will be hit by a giant meteorite. And Russian president Vladimir Putin has also be warned to watch his back as Baba predicted there will be an assassination attempt on his life in 2019. US President Donald Trump is also predicted to fall ill with a mysterious illness, which will cause him to suffer from nausea, tinnitus, brain trauma and hearing loss.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Baba Vanga, predictions, EU, Donald Trump, tsunami, supernatural
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria