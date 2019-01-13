Today, From the Northwest, the Cloudiness will Increase, Maximum Temperatures Will be Between 0 ° and 5 °

Bulgaria: Today, From the Northwest, the Cloudiness will Increase, Maximum Temperatures Will be Between 0 ° and 5 °

Today, from the Northwest, the cloudiness will increase, at dusk in the southeastern regions. Almost without precipitation. The atmospheric pressure will continue to decrease and will be lower than the average for the month.

It will blow weak, in the Danube plain to a moderate wind from the West-Northwest, which will orient from the Southwest at dusk. The maximal temperatures will be between 0 ° and 5 °. This was announced by FOCUS News Agency from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Over the Black Sea in the morning hours it will be mostly sunny, but in the afternoon the cloudiness will increase, at night at the southern coast. Before midday, a gentle Northwest wind blow, which will orientate from the Southwest later in the day.

The maximal temperatures will be between 1 ° and 4 °. The sea water temperature is about 6 °. The waves of the sea will be 1-2 bales.
Above the mountains the cloudines will be variable, more significant after noon, but only in some places light snowfalls are expected. It will blow moderate to strong northwestern wind. The maximal temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 0 °, at 2000 meters - about minus 7 °.

weather, clouds, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), winter, cold
