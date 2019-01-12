Forecasts of Rising Prices of all Goods and Services in Bulgaria

Rise in price is expected not only for the bread price this year, but also for all goods and services. This forecast made for Darik the chairman of the National Branch Union of Bakers and Confectioners Mariana Kukusheva. Among the reasons for this are the higher costs of the business being fuels, natural gas, electricity and wages. Kukusheva pointed out yet another problem - the state-prepared changes in the Tax and Insurance Procedure Code, which will burden the producers with more costs. Among the proposed changes, goods with high fiscal risk are subject to additional controls through a tracking system for all trucks weighing over 3.5 tonnes.



There will be an appreciation of goods and services in the country, predicts the chairman of the National Branch Union of Bakers and Confectioners Mariana Kukusheva. And this will happen after the cost of business fuel, natural gas, electricity and wages increases.



"All of this will definitely affect the cost of production, whether it be from the food industry or from technology. Life is becoming more and more expensive. The rule is more strict, more productive, more efficient and more technology, because without them disappears a law of market economy, and it is called competition, "said Kukusheva.





