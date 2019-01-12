Macedonia Parliament Agrees to Change Country's Name
Macedonia's parliament has approved a constitutional amendment to change the country's name to the Republic of North Macedonia, reports BBC News.
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev narrowly secured the two-thirds majority needed in the historic vote amid a boycott by opposition nationalists.
Protesters outside parliament denounced what they called an act of treason.
The name change is aimed at ending a 27-year dispute with Greece, which has its own region called Macedonia.
The Greek parliament must now give its approval under a deal signed by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Mr Zaev in June.
That will lift Athens' veto on Macedonia's bids to join Nato and the European Union.
