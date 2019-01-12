Today the Cloudiness will be Variable without Precipitation, the Maximal Temperatures will be between -1 ° and 4 °

Today cloudiness will be variable, more significant until noon, mainly over Southeastern Bulgaria, without precipitation. In the morning there will be fogs in the valleys. After noon most of the country will be more sunny. Atmospheric pressure is slightly lower than the average for the month and will fall slightly during the day. Ит will continue to blow a weak, in Northern Bulgaria - moderate west-northwestern wind. The maximal temperatures will be between minus 1 ° and 4 °, in Sofia around minus 1 °. Hristo Hristov, meteorologist at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told FOCUS News Agency.

Over the Black Sea the cloudiness will be variable, without precipitation. More clouds there will be in the afternoon above the southern regions, and more sun is expected in the afternoon. It will blow weak, along the Northern Black Sea coast - to a moderate west-northwestern wind. The maximal temperatures will be between 1 ° and 4 °, the sea water temperature is about 5 °. The waves of the sea will be 1-2 bales.

Above the mountains it will be mostly sunny, with more clouds before noon over the Rhodopes and Strandja-Sakar. It will blow moderate wind. The maximal temperature at 1200 meters will be about minus 1 °, at 2000 meters - about minus 6 °.