Energy Regulator: Claims of 15-20% Increase in Electricity Bills from July 1 Unfounded

There is no reason to claim that there will be a 15-20% increase in people's electricity bills from July 1, Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) Ivan Ivanov said during a press briefing, Focus News Agency reports.

He said such forecasts had regularly occurred over the last three years, but in fact, in its latest four annual price decisions the regulator did not change the electricity prices for the regulated market by more than the percentage of the annual inflation, especially concerning the prices for household consumers. “Experts of the commission will do their best to keep these decisions for the future, which means that there will be no real increase in the price as of July 1,” he added.