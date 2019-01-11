In the period January - November 2018 the Exports From Bulgaria to Third Countries Decreased by 12.3%

In the period January - November 2018 the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries decreased by 12.3% in comparison with the same period of 2017 and added up to 16 062.0 Million BGN, reported the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Main trade partners of Bulgaria were Turkey, China, Serbia, the United States, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and the Russian Federation which accounted for 52.9% of the exports to non EU countries.

In November 2018 the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries decreased by 6.7% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 1 619.1 Million BGN.

In the period January - November 2018 in the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification compared to the same period of 2017 growth was recorded only in section ‘Animals and vegetable oils, fats and waxes’ (29.2%).

The most notable falls were reported in sections ‘Beverages and tobacco’ (35.4%) and ‘Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials’ (22.2%). Imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries in the period January - November 2018 increased by 9.4% in comparison with the same period of 2017 and added up to 21 190.3 Million BGN (at CIF prices).

The largest amounts were reported for the goods imported from the Russian Federation, Turkey, China and Serbia. In November 2018 the imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries increased by 10.8% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 2 084.7 Million BGN.

In the period January - November 2018 in the imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification the largest growths compared to the same period of 2017 were recorded in the section ‘Beverages and tobacco’ (24.8%) and ‘Crude materials, inedible (except fuel)’2 (17.6%).

Fall was not observed in none of the sectors.

The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries in the period January - November 2018 was negative and added up to 5 128.3 Million BGN. The trade balance at FOB/FOB prices (after elimination of transport and insurance costs on imports) was also negative and amounted to 3 326.5 Million BGN. In November 2018 the foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries was negative and amounted to 465.6 Million BGN.

Trade in goods of Bulgaria with third countries and EU - total In the period January - November 2018 the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 51 118.7 Million BGN which is 1.5% more than the same period of 2017. In November 2018 the total exports of goods added up to 5 062.0 Million BGN and increased by 2.2% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The total value of all the goods imported in the country in the period January - November 2018 amounted to 58 059.2 Million BGN (at CIF prices), or by 7.7% more than the same period of 2017. In November 2018 the total imports of goods increased by 3.6% compared to the same month of the previous year and added up to 5 686.1 Million BGN.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB - import CIF) was negative in the period January - November 2018 and amounted to 6 940.5 Million BGN.