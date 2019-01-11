Flights Have Been Canceled in Germany Due to Bad Weather

Bulgaria: Flights Have Been Canceled in Germany Due to Bad Weather pixabay.com

Nearly 90 of the flights planned for today at Munich International Airport have been canceled due to the complicated weather conditions. This was announced by the German newspaper "Bild", referring to the aerospace administration, TASS reported.

Strong snowfalls, which paralyzed parts from Germany, are now over, but some airlines have decided to cancel their flights. Because of ice and snowfall, about 120 flights were canceled at the airport in Frankfurt, the largest in the country.

According to the publication, bad weather has killed 12 people in Austria and Germany. 

More snow is expected next week.

