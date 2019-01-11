Two People Died after an Avalanche under Todorka Peak in Pirin (UPDATED)

Two People Died after an Avalanche under Todorka Peak in Pirin (UPDATED)

Two people died after an avalanche in Pirin in the Bansko area, announced the Mountain Rescue Service at the Bulgarian Red Cross. The dead were fond of extreme winter sports and were on the western slopes of Todorka peak, reports Dnevnik.


The whole team of the Mountain Rescue Service - Bansko worked at the spot. Initially, they found the body of one of the tourists, and a bit later the second was discovered. Besides the mountain rescuers, there were search dogs, Emil Neshev, the head of the service, told FOCUS-PIRIN.


The incident took place only a day after the Mountain Rescue Service warned that there was an increased danger of avalanches in the mountains. Yesterday the SCP recommended skiers not to deviate from the slopes and not to enter avalanche areas.


Today's announcement states that despite repeated warnings, tourists continue to overlook information on the aggravated avalanche environment as well as mountain rescue guidelines for safe high mountain behavior.


In connection with the expectation that over the weekend hundreds of citizens will head to the national winter resorts, the BRC RMS has urged strict compliance with the rules of behavior in the mountains - on and off the slopes.

