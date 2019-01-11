One Dead and Another Missing after Avalanche in Pirin

One man has died and another is missing after an avalanche in Pirin Mountain, in the area of Bansko, Mountain Rescue Service Director Emil Neshev told Focus Radio - Pirin. He said the whole team of Mountain Rescue Service - Bansko was currently there on site. Neshev added that the body of the dead had been found and now the rescuers were searching for the other one buried in the avalanche. Along with mountain rescuers, there are also trained dogs on the spot.