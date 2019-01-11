One Dead and Another Missing after Avalanche in Pirin
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
One man has died and another is missing after an avalanche in Pirin Mountain, in the area of Bansko, Mountain Rescue Service Director Emil Neshev told Focus Radio - Pirin. He said the whole team of Mountain Rescue Service - Bansko was currently there on site. Neshev added that the body of the dead had been found and now the rescuers were searching for the other one buried in the avalanche. Along with mountain rescuers, there are also trained dogs on the spot.
- » Two People Died after an Avalanche under Todorka Peak in Pirin (UPDATED)
- » Experienced Mountaineer Died on his Way to Mount Botev
- » Five Teenage Girls Die in Fire at Polish ‘Escape Room’, where Players are Deliberately Locked in
- » Largest Number of Road Accidents for 2018 were in Plovdiv Region
- » 14 Confirmed Dead in Russia High-Rise Blast
- » 13 Dead After Fire in Czech Mine
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)